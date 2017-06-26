Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. Completes Share Acquisition of FW Energie B.V.

26.6.2017 16:31 | Business Wire

With reference to Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI) announcement of 26 th June, 2017 (attached) , SHI completed the share acquisition of FW Energie B.V. culminating in the combination of SHI and Amec Foster Wheeler’s fluidized bed business to become Sumitomo SHI FW, a new global leader in sustainable energy solutions.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005701/en/

Sumitomo SHI FW will become part of the Energy and Environment Group within SHI where we will dedicate our talent, energy and quality of service on CFB and BFB steam generators and gasifiers, CFB scrubbers, metallurgical waste heat boilers and aftermarket services.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, Sumitomo SHI FW, said:

“Combining our strong Foster Wheeler heritage with Sumitomo’s world-wide recognized name and skill will create a strong brand within and outside our traditional markets. Sumitomo SHI FW will have a deep commitment to technology innovation. Our goal is to provide clients with sustainable value that will endure for the longer term.”

Notes to editors:

Sumitomo SHI FW (www.shi-fw.com) is a world leader in combustion and steam generation technology. The company has sold over 450 CFB steam generating units around the world, bringing high-value technology solutions to utilities, independent power generators and industrial clients. Our leadership position in CFB combustion has resulted from our commitment to deliver superior designs providing high efficiency, fuel flexibility and low emissions. Our power solutions expand beyond fluidized bed technologies, covering a full range of environmental products, waste heat boilers and a spectrum of aftermarket services.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005701/en/

Contact information

Sumitomo SHI FW

Jan Rogers

Director of Forecasting & Analysis, Strategy & Business Development

D +1-908-713-3288