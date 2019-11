Suomalainen perheyhtiö Pontos rakentaa viiden tähden resortin Portugalin Algarveen

Finnish family-owned investment company Pontos is building a five-star Resort in Algarve, Portugal 28.11.2019 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Pontos Oy is building Ombria Resort, a 150-hectare luxury development project located near the town of Loulé in the heart of the Algarve. Construction work has just begun on the Viceroy hotel and the Viceroy Residences, with completion scheduled for early 2022. The total value of the project is 400 MEUR, and it is the biggest Finnish investment in Portugal.