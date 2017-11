Suomalaisen Novita Oy:n lankoja valmistetaan nyt kotimaisen biokaasun voimin

Gasum and IKEA Finland launch cooperation – Biogas from restaurant food waste and gas filling stations in conjunction with stores 25.9.2017 09:42 | Tiedote

Gasum has signed a comprehensive circular economy cooperation agreement with IKEA Finland. The cooperation will involve using food waste from IKEA restaurants in Finland to produce biogas, with Gasum gas filling stations also to be constructed in conjunction with IKEA stores. The first station will be opened at the IKEA store in Espoo in late 2017. In the future the cooperation will also enable the utilization of biogas fuel in IKEA Finland’s own operations and by IKEA’s transport partners.