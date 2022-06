Suomalaisille kansalaisjärjestöille kehitysyhteistyörahoitusta haavoittuvimmassa asemassa olevien oikeuksien vahvistamiseen

Minister Blomqvist to attend Nordic Cooperation Ministers’ meeting in Halden, Norway 27.6.2022 11:22:42 EEST | Press release

Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality, Thomas Blomqvist, will attend a meeting of the Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Halden, Norway, on 27–28 June. One of the main topics of the meeting will be Nordic cooperation in times of crisis with a particular focus on the role of the ministers for Nordic cooperation in ensuring the exchange of information between the countries. At the meeting, ministers will adopt a joint declaration on cooperation during crises.