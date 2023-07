Suomalaispankkien stressitestit julkaistu – pankkien kestokyky hyvä, mutta toimintaympäristön merkittävä heikkeneminen söisi puskureita

It is important for banks to ensure the availability of personal customer service and reasonably priced basic banking services 6.7.2023 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

The right of customers to obtain basic banking services as set out in law is mainly fulfilled well in Finland. The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) considers that, last year, basic banking services were readily available and, for the most part, reasonably priced, but the service offering is focused on banks’ digital services. While digital services are the main channel for the majority of customers in managing their daily banking matters, banks also need to safeguard the availability of personal customer service and the opportunity for customers who do not use digital services to access reasonably priced services.