Suomalaisten meriteollisuusyritysten näkymät melko positiivisia, Turun telakan merkitys erityisen suuri

Hanne Stenman appointed the General Counsel of Tesi and a member of the Management Team 20.4.2023 08:15:00 EEST | Press release

LL.M. Hanne Stenman has been appointed the General Counsel of Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd), a member of the Management Team and the Secretary of Tesi’s Board of Directors. She will report to the CEO Pia Santavirta. Hanne will head Tesi’s Legal & Compliance team, wherein she has worked for the past three years supporting the investment teams in legal matters. ”I’m excited to have been offered the position of General Counsel and I am eager to collaborate with the talented professionals at Tesi. Given my background in transactions and corporate law, I believe it serves as a valuable foundation for this role. I’m grateful for all the support and the confidence I have received,” comments Hanne Stenman. “I have received lots of superb feedback about Hanne’s contributions for Tesi. That is why I’m delighted that we can appoint a new member of Management Team from within the house when an opportunity to do so arose. I congratulate Hanne for her new role, and I’m excited to continue w