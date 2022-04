Suomelta apua Ukrainan sodan aiheuttamasta ruokakriisistä kärsiviin maihin

Football was #1 topic about Finland in world press in 2021 12.4.2022 14:54:08 EEST | Press release

Participation in the European Football Championships attracted the most attention for Finland around the world last year, according to a media review by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. At the same time, the top themes of previous years continued in the global press: Finland’s societal strengths, happiness and the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.