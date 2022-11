Suomen ihmisoikeustilanne YK:n ihmisoikeusneuvoston vertaistarkastelussa

Draft government proposal on Finland’s accession to NATO sent out for comments 3.11.2022 07:35:40 EET | Press release

A draft government proposal on the adoption of the North Atlantic Treaty and of the Agreement on the status of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, National Representatives and International Staff was sent out for comments on 3 November 2022. The draft proposal was prepared by a working group led by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The North Atlantic Treaty establishes the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and defines the principles governing the activities of the Alliance and the obligations of its members. The Agreement on the status of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, National Representatives and International Staff is an agreement on the status of NATO as a legal person and on the privileges and immunities of NATO staff. Finland’s accession to NATO must be approved by Parliament.