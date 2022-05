Suomen ja Yhdistyneen kuningaskunnan julkilausuma

Co-operation between Finland and Sweden in changing security policy situation to be discussed during President Niinistö’s state visit to Sweden 10.5.2022 18:10:19 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 29/2022 10 May 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a state visit to Sweden with his spouse Jenni Haukio on 17–18 May 2022. During the visit, the focus will be on current security policy issues. Other topics on the agenda include security co-operation between Finland and Sweden, co-operation in the field of crisis preparedness and the green transition. The state visit will begin on Tuesday morning with the Swedish royal family of ceremoniously welcoming the presidential couple on a state visit to Sweden. The public may follow the event in front of the Royal Palace starting from 10 o’clock local time. After the welcoming ceremony, President Niinistö and King Carl Gustav XVI will visit the Riksdag, where they will meet Andreas Norlén, Speaker of the Riksdag. The discussions will also be attended by members of the Swedish Parliamentary Committees of Foreign Affairs and Defence. After the discuss