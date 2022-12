Suomen liittymistä Natoon koskeva hallituksen esitys eduskunnalle

Government proposal on Finland’s accession to NATO submitted to Parliament 5.12.2022 11:27:59 EET | Press release

The Finnish Government submitted a proposal on Finland’s accession to NATO to Parliament on 5 December. The consultation on the draft proposal generated about 1,600 responses. The Government reviewed the proposal based on the responses and supplemented the rationale with specifications concerning cooperation between the Government and the President of the Republic, Parliament’s role in the handling of NATO matters and in making decisions on them, and the status of Åland Islands under international law.