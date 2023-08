Suomen merimetsokanta kasvoi neljän taantumavuoden jälkeen yli kymmenen prosenttia

Baltic Sea Science Congress in Helsinki is advancing the goals of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science 21.8.2023 08:13:35 EEST | Press release

During this week 250 international scientists, from 12 countries, will unveil the results of their latest research during the Baltic Sea Science Congress taking place in Helsinki, on the northern coastline of the Gulf of Finland. The message of the Congress supports the goal of the UN Decade of Ocean Science: we need innovative scientific ideas for the sustainable use of marine resources.