Suomen Nato-jäsenyysprosessi etenee: Ulkoministeri Haaviston johtama Suomen valtuuskunta käy Naton kanssa liittymiskeskustelut Brysselissä

Progress in Finland’s NATO membership process: Finland’s delegation, led by Foreign Minister Haavisto, to hold accession talks with NATO in Brussels 4.7.2022 11:11:19 EEST | Press release

The NATO member countries, represented by their Permanent Representatives to NATO, are preparing to sign the Accession Protocol for Finland on Tuesday 5 July. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the signing ceremony. The Accession Protocol for Sweden will be signed in the same ceremony. Once the Accession Protocol is signed, Finland will become an invitee of NATO.