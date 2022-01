Suomen Pankin nimissä lähetetään huijaus- ja kalasteluviestejä

The Bank of Finland Museum’s events for the public in spring 2022 will focus on different forms of money, climate change and Finland’s long-term economic growth 24.1.2022 12:00:00 EET | Press release

The 20-year journey of the euro, restriction of borrowing, and supervision of money laundering will also be highlighted in the Bank of Finland Museum’s spring 2022 events for the public. Through its events for the public, the Bank of Finland seeks to promote financial literacy and awareness of the financial markets.It also hopes to increase dialogue with the general public. The events will be held online, unless otherwise stated,and they will be broadcast from the premises of the Bank of Finland Museum.All of the events will begin at 17.00, and recordings of them will be made available afterwards on the Museum’s website. Tues 1.2. The introduction of euro cash Antti Heinonen, Former Director, Banknotes, European Central Bank Tues 15.2. Finland’s long-term economic growth and current state of public finances Head of Division Meri Obstbaum and Senior Economist Jarkko Kivistö, Bank of Finland Tues 1.3. Climate change and monetary policy – towards sustainable growth Tuomas Välimäki, Member