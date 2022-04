Suomen Pankin pääjohtaja osallistuu IMF:n kevätkokouksiin

ECB Press Conference 14 April 2022: Monetary Policy Statement 14.4.2022 15:51:44 EEST | Uutinen

Press Conference 14 April 2022 Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB Frankfurt am Main Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine is causing enormous suffering. It is also affecting the economy, in Europe and beyond. The conflict and the associated uncertainty are weighing heavily on the confidence of businesses and consumers. Trade disruptions are leading to new shortages of materials and inputs. Surging energy and commodity prices are reducing demand and holding back production. How the economy develops will crucially depend on how the conflict evolves, on the impact of current sanctions and on possible further measures. At the same time, economic activity is still being supported by the reopening of the economy after the crisis phase of the pandemic. Inflation has increased significantly and will remain high over the coming months, mainly because of the sharp rise in