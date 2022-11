Suomen Pankin pääjohtajan julkinen kuuleminen eduskunnan talousvaliokunnassa 22.11. klo 12.15

Market value of listed Finnish equities and debt securities declined in 2022 9.11.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The market value of listed Finnish equities has declined rapidly in the course of 2022. In September 2022, the market value of the equities stood at EUR 265 billion, 21% less than a year earlier. Less than half of listed shares issued by Finnish companies are held by domestic owners. The proportion of domestic shareholders has decreased somewhat in recent years, to stand at 46% at the end of September 2022. The value of domestic shareholdings totalled EUR 121.5 billion. Among domestic residents, households are the largest holder of Finnish equities, with a share of 14%. The next largest shareholdings belong to the central government (11%) and employee pension institutions (6%). The largest foreign shareholdings[1] were in the United States, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Following the rise of interest rates, the value of bonds on the secondary markets has declined At the end of September 2022, the market value of debt securities issued by Finnish residents amounted to EUR 351 billion,