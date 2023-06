Suomen Pankin sijaisjärjestelyt Olli Rehnin presidenttiehdokkuuden johdosta

Bank of Finland’s deputising arrangements following Olli Rehn’s presidential candidacy announcement 21.6.2023 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn has today announced that he is making himself available to run as a candidate in Finland’s 2024 presidential election. In connection with this, he is taking leave immediately from his official duties at the Bank of Finland. If he is appointed as a candidate in the presidential election, he will request a leave of absence from the Parliamentary Supervisory Council for the duration of his election campaign. The Bank of Finland has effective deputising arrangements for absences. During the Governor’s leave and any leave of absence, Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen will be Acting Governor. Governor Rehn has stated that for the period during which he is unavailable to conduct his official duties as a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank due to being on leave or on any leave of absence, he is appointing Member of the Bank of Finland Board Tuomas Välimäki to this position, with full voting rights. For further information, please c