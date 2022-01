Suomen Pankin talousosaamiskeskus edistää kansalaisten talousosaamista

Bank of Finland’s Financial Literacy Centre focuses on promoting financial literacy among the general public 27.1.2022 15:30:00 EET | Press release

The new Financial Literacy Centre launched today is based at the Bank of Finland Museum. The work of the Centre is aimed at promoting people’s financial literacy and supporting the future national strategy on financial literacy, the preparation of which is being led by the Ministry of Justice. With the launch of the Financial Literacy Centre, the Bank of Finland Museum now serves as a physical and virtual meeting place and financial literacy forum for actors in the sector and for the general public. “The Bank of Finland Museum begins a new chapter today, as its coverage now includes material concerning everyday money management skills. Indeed, the Financial Literacy Centre’s stated mission is ‘Understand the economy better – Manage your finances better’,” said Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn in conjunction with opening the Financial Literacy Centre. The Bank of Finland Museum itself was opened in August 2003. The Museum’s task is to promote the general public’s knowledge about the e