Suomen Pankin väliennuste: Talouden toipuminen viivästyy

Bank of Finland’s interim forecast: economic recovery will be delayed 15.9.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish economy is in mild recession in 2023, according to the Bank of Finland’s interim forecast published today. The rise in prices and interest rates, and weaker export demand, are weighing on the economy. The favourable trend in employment will come to a halt, but domestic inflation is now slowing rapidly. However, the economic recovery will take longer than previously estimated. The downside risks to economic growth have increased. “The recession is still expected to be shallow, but the economy will also recover more slowly than estimated in the summer. Statistical data that became available in the summer indicate weak developments for the rest of the year. In addition, risks in the domestic and global economy have grown,” says Bank of Finland Head of Forecasting Meri Obstbaum. According to the Bank of Finland’s September 2023 interim forecast, GDP will contract by 0.2% in 2023. The economy will slowly start to recover from the recession in 2024. GDP growth in 2024 will be slo