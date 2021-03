Suomen Pankin webinaarissa keskusteltiin Suomen talouden ja työmarkkinoiden suunnasta

Bank of Finland to transfer EUR 100 million to the State 26.3.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council has today confirmed the Bank of Finland’s financial statements and has, upon proposal by the Bank’s Board, decided that EUR 100 million will be transferred to the State. The Bank of Finland’s audited profit for the financial year 2020 totals EUR 142 million. According to the Act on the Bank of Finland, half of the Bank's profit is to be transferred to the reserve fund and the remaining profit made available for use by the State. However, the Act allows for an exceptional profit distribution if justified by the Bank’s financial condition or the size of the reserve fund. In its profit distribution proposal, the Bank of Finland Board assessed that the Bank’s capital adequacy is sufficient to cover the risks related to the undertaking of its tasks. On the basis of these considerations, and as in previous years, a share of the profit exceeding the statutory 50% will be made available to the State. The Bank of Finland’s income consists primarily of inter