Suomen, Ruotsin ja Turkin yhteistyömekanismi tapasi Ankarassa

Finland continues long-term support to UN, benefiting women and girls, children and education 12.6.2023 14:52:17 EEST | Press release

Finland is supporting UN sustainable development goals by channelling aid to demonstrably effective UN agencies. This support for UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women and UNDP promotes Finland’s foreign policy goals and values, such as enhancing the rights and equality of women and girls, and people with disabilities.