Suomen talouden väliennuste: kasvu vahvistuu pandemian väistyessä

Interim forecast for the Finnish economy: growth will strengthen as the pandemic recedes 19.3.2021 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The recovery of the Finnish economy from the COVID-19 crisis has been boosted by stronger-than-expected developments in the second half of 2020. Economic growth in 2021 is expected to be higher than projected in the December 2020 forecast, despite the worsening of the pandemic in the early months of the year. The Finnish economy will grow by 2.6% in 2021. The forecast is based on the assumption that as vaccination coverage increases, society can be opened, and economic growth will gather pace. The economy will continue to recover in 2022, with GDP growth reaching 2.7%. The pace will slow to 1.2% in 2023, as growth will be constrained by the decline in the working-age population and weak productivity growth. The global pandemic already showed signs of easing in the first weeks of 2021, despite the setbacks in some regions. The gradual lifting of containment measures, albeit more slowly than previously expected, as well as the progress in vaccinations and the strong economic policy suppo