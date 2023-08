Suomen ympäristökeskus: Kotitalouksien hiilijalanjäljen pienentäminen puoleen on mahdollista

Blue-green algae situation has remained stable both in lakes and at sea 17.8.2023 13:02:10 EEST | Press release

Blue-green algae observations in lakes and coastal areas have increased slightly since last week. However, the situation is normal for the season and, in lakes, even better than usual. In sea areas, blue-green algae close to the surface have been observed mainly in the eastern parts of the Gulf of Finland. Elsewhere in the open sea, blue-green algae are mixed with water.