Suomesta tulee puolustusliitto Naton jäsen tiistaina 4. huhtikuuta

EMBARGOED: Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the closing of the electoral period on 29 March 2023 29.3.2023 14:15:00 EEST | Press release

Free for publication on 29 March 2023 at 14 hrs 15 Finnish time Check against delivery Mr Speaker, honoured representatives of the Finnish nation “There are two kinds of forecasters: those who don't know, and those who don't know they don't know.” We can probably share this thought. When, in spring 2019, we started this electoral period we are about to close, no one knew what we had ahead of us. We got a lot, even way too much: Covid-19 and war. I want to extend my thanks to you, honoured Members of Parliament. You have been going through hard times again and again. But in retrospect, patience or reason have not been lost at any point. Democracy has worked also under quite exceptional circumstances. The period of Covid-19 restrictions must have required both creativity and flexibility to guarantee the functioning of Parliament. I highly appreciate the meetings we have had with various parliamentary committees. During your term, we have held approximately thirty meetings in all. You hav