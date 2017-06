Suomi 100: Presidentti Niinistö ja rouva Haukio Etelä-Savoon ja Etelä-Karjalaan

President Niinistö will visit Kazakhstan and the Astana World Expo 6.6.2017 15:28 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 33/20176 June 2017 President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will visit Kazakhstan and the Astana World Expo on 19–20 June 2017. He will also meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan. At their meeting on Tuesday 20 June, President Niinistö and President Nazarbayev will discuss relations and trade between Finland and Kazakhstan. Topical issues related to Russia, the EU and China will also feature in the discussions. President Niinistö last visited Kazakhstan in 2015. Speech on ‘Finland Day’ On Tuesday, President Niinistö will deliver a speech at the opening of Finland Day at the World Expo and tour Finland and Kazakhstan’s pavilions. The theme of Finland’s pavilion will be ‘Finland – clean energy’. Finland’s pavilion introduces Finnish companies representing sectors such as cleantech and education. As part of the World Expo, President Niinistö will also participate in an event focusing on business cooperat