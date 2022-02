Suomi liittyi Latinalaisen Amerikan ja Karibian kehityspankin Accelerator-ilmastorahastoon

Assistance abroad – The demand for consular services provided by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs is increasing 15.2.2022 12:25:27 EET | Press release

The second year of the pandemic was busy for the consular assistance services provided by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Finland's missions abroad, and the number of customers continued to increase. In 2021, the Ministry and the missions abroad provided consular services to a total of 255,000 customers.