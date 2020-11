Suomi notifioi uraanipolttoaineen toimittajamaita ydinpolttoaineen loppusijoituksesta

STUK to launch reform of nuclear safety regulations and guidelines 4.11.2020 13:15:00 EET | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) will begin reforming the nuclear safety regulations and guidelines issued under the Nuclear Energy Act (990/1987). The goal is to emphasize the responsibilities of the licence holder and the risk-based allocation of supervisory resources. The level of nuclear safety in Finland will remain at least as high as it is presently. STUK also believes that comprehensive reform of the Nuclear Energy Act would be expedient.