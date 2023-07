Suomi on Itämeren valtioiden neuvoston (CBSS) puheenjohtajamaa 2023-2024

11th package of EU sanctions against Russia focuses on preventing sanctions circumvention 23.6.2023 15:17:43 EEST | Press release

The European Union introduces significant new instruments in its eleventh package of restrictive measures against Russia to prevent circumvention and evasion of sanctions, particularly through third countries. These instruments include several facilities for targeting sanctions against parties that circumvent sanctions and assist in such circumvention. Export bans, bans on transit through Russia and individual sanctions lists are expanded.