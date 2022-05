Suomi tukee haurastuneen öljysäiliöalus Saferin öljynsiirto-operaatiota

Correction/ State Secretary Sumuvuori to attend Ministerial Meeting of the Global Alliance and Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Marrakesh 10.5.2022 13:13:52 EEST | Press release

Host of the event updated // Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto's State Secretary Johanna Sumuvuori will attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Marrakesh, Morocco, on 11 May.