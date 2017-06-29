Superior Industries Announces Tender Offer for the Remaining Outstanding Shares of UNIWHEELS AG
30.6.2017 09:00 | Business Wire
Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior”) (NYSE:SUP), one of the largest manufacturers of aluminum wheels globally, announced today the commencement of a tender offer to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS, AG (“Uniwheels”) as part of a process to delist the shares from the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The subscription period for this tender offer, which commences today, will remain open until July 31, 2017.
Under the tender offer, Superior is offering to acquire the remaining 954,920 shares held by the public shareholders, which represents approximately 7.7% of the total outstanding shares of Uniwheels, for cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Superior acquired the other approximately 92.3% of the outstanding shares through a tender offer that closed on May 30, 2017, where the public shareholders also received cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Following the settlement of the tender offer, Uniwheels’ common stock will cease trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
About Superior Industries
Superior is one of the largest global aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs. Superior partners with its customers to provide the marketplace a wide variety of innovative and high quality products. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, visit www.supind.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005376/en/
Contact information
Superior Investor Relations:
(248) 234-7104
Troy Ford
www.supind.com
or
Clermont Partners
Victoria Sivrais
(312) 690-6004
vsivrais@clermontpartners.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Televisa Selected NTT Electronics' New HEVC Encoder "HC10000E" and HEVC Decoder "HC10000D" for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup29.6.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
NTT Electronics, a market leader in the fields of digital video, and Televisa, one of the largest television broadcasting company in Latin America, today announced that NTT Electronics’ H.265/HEVC Video Encoder “HC10000E” and H.265/HEVC Decoder “HC10000D” are being used by Televisa for the transmission to Mexico of FIFA Confederations Cup Football Games in Russia, which is being held from June 17th to July 2nd in 2017. “The reason why we selected NTT Codecs is because of its high quality picture and low latency even during fast movement of soccer games”, said Mr. William Aguirre, General Director of Satellite Operations Televisa. "We are pleased that Televisa selected NTT Electronics HC10000E and HC10000D for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Using HEVC instead of H.264 gives an option to reduce the bit rate and improve the quality. Not only is the compression important, but t
Asus Selects OT-Morpho’s eSIM for the First Microsoft Windows 10 Tablet Computer Compliant with GSMA Specifications29.6.2017 16:18 | Tiedote
OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, today announced that ASUS has selected its embedded SIM (eSIM) to enable cellular connectivity for the new ASUS Transformer Mini, a hybrid tablet computer running with Windows 10 that will be launched this summer. The ASUS Transformer Mini will be the first computer device available on the market with an eSIM solution compatible with GSMA Phase 2 specifications for consumer devices. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005712/en/ ASUS selects OT-Morpho’s eSIM for the first Microsoft Windows 10 tablet computer compliant with GSMA specifications (Photo: Oberthur Technologies) DakOTa 4.0 eSIM contributes to enhance the Always Connected Windows user experience. It has been designed in compliance with the GS
Calvin Klein, Inc. Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons Collaborates with The xx for “I Dare You” Music Video29.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Calvin Klein, Inc. today announced that Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons collaborated with The xx and photographer and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan on the creative concept and direction for the music video for the band’s latest song “I Dare You.” This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005144/en/ Calvin Klein, Inc. Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons Collaborates with The xx for “I Dare You” Music Video (Photo: © 2017 Alasdair McLellan) Simons has had a longstanding appreciation of The xx – Jamie Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim – and was drawn to the band’s work with McLellan on the music videos for “On Hold” and “Say Something Loving.” Seeing a connection between the videos and his own work at CALVIN KLEIN, Simons was pleased to collaborate on the third video of the
21st Century Fox Response to Statement by the UK’s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport and Ofcom's Decision Regarding Sky's Broadcasting License29.6.2017 15:57 | Tiedote
21st Century Fox (21CF) notes today’s announcement by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport that she is minded to refer its proposed acquisition of Sky to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for a phase two review in respect of the media plurality ground. We are pleased that she is minded not to refer to the CMA in respect of the commitment to broadcasting standards. While we welcome the Secretary of State’s decision on broadcasting standards, we are disappointed that she does not accept Ofcom’s recommendation stated in its report that “….the proposed undertakings offered by Fox to maintain the editorial independence of Sky News mitigate the media plurality concerns.” Separately, 21CF is pleased that Ofcom recognizes that Sky, under full 21CF ownership, would remain a fit and proper holder of broadcast licenses. 21CF will now make repr
Watch BizWireTV: Kiva.org Reaches Billion Dollar Mark in Crowd-Funding Loans and Nat Geo Releases Coal Documentary on Free Streaming Platforms29.6.2017 15:08 | Tiedote
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of The Launch Pad, this week’s Quick Biz Hits, and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005163/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Sponsored Headline UnitedHealthcare and 4-H Extend Partnership to Bring Food Budgeting and Nutriti
Spirent Supports New H3C in Industry’s Highest Density 100 Gigabit Ethernet Data Center Switch Performance Test29.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Spirent Communications, Plc (LSE: SPT), the industry leader in Ethernet test and measurement, announced today the successful support of New H3C in the industry’s highest density 100G data center switch test ever conducted. The test, completed by Spirent Communications and the New H3C Group and moderated by independent test lab Network Test, tested the line-rate forwarding capacity and hyper-scale IP route announcement capacity of the H3C S12500X-AF chassis full of 100G ports with a density of 768 100G ports per chassis. According to David Newman of Network Test, “With 768 ports, this is the largest 100G Ethernet switch test successfully completed in the industry so far. The stress tests we conducted involved nearly 1 million unique BGP routes as well as 768 concurrent EVPN instances within a single chassis. These benchmarks, based on open testing standards, successfully verified New H3
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme