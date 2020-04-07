Survey: More than half of apartment occupants have heating problems – remote working increases the importance of comfortable living conditions

According to a recent survey, more than half of Finnish apartment residents have experienced problems with their heating. Heating apartment buildings to everyone’s satisfaction is an especially difficult balancing act. While some apartments may be too cold, others in the same building may be too hot. Balanced heating has a great impact on the comfort of living and working at home, and uneven heating leads to significantly higher energy consumption.

A survey commissioned by DNA and conducted by the Norstat Group has revealed that heating problems are very common for apartment building residents. And with Finns increasingly spending more time at home, comfortable living conditions are becoming even more important. More than half (55%) of Finnish apartment building residents have had problems with heating in their home. For even more (62%), these problems are connected to individual rooms in their apartment being too hot or too cold.

The survey also showed that apartments being too cold is a more common problem than them being too hot. As many as 54% of the survey respondents claimed to suffer from excessive cold at least some of the time. Almost one in five respondents (18%) stated that their apartment was sometimes too hot during winter.

"The extent of these common heating problems may seem surprising when we consider that we had an exceptionally warm winter. Weather of this kind is quite challenging when it comes to heating. For example, when the temperature range falls on both sides of zero, some apartment buildings can be constantly cold and some can be hot," says Mikko Lietsalmi, Development Director for the Wattinen smart heating service at DNA.

The heating survey also revealed that housing cooperative board members are even more familiar with heating problems than the average resident, with as many as 78% stating that complaints have been made in their buildings about apartments or rooms being too hot or too cold. A report compiled by DNA last year regarding property managers’ experiences in this area produced similar findings. The report suggested that almost all property managers face heating problems in their work, with as much as a third claiming that these issues are a weekly occurrence.

The preferred indoor temperature for most Finns is 21–22 degrees Celsius, which is reflected in just over half of the respondents in the survey considering this range to be the most suitable for themselves. In practice, however, many apartments or rooms are warmer than this, due to a heating imbalance.

In addition to increasing the comfort of residents, eliminating heating problems has a significant impact on energy consumption. According to Lietsalmi, optimising heating can reduce energy consumption in many apartment buildings by as much as 15-30% at the same time as ensuring balanced heating. Reducing residential energy consumption is also an effective way of combatting climate change. For example, according to statistics released by HSY, the Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority, heating buildings accounted for more than 56% of all climate emissions in 2018.

DNA's new Wattinen smart heating service has already started making an impact

Heating problems in apartment buildings have traditionally been solved by replacing entire heating systems. Nowadays, however, simpler solutions are available. DNA announced its Wattinen smart heating service last year. Wattinen is an AI-based service that allows heating to be optimised by each apartment and by room. The only thing required for the service to work is the installation of new smart thermostats in homes.

Installation of the Wattinen thermostats got off to a good start during the winter. Work was under way to install Wattinen systems in apartment buildings in different parts of Helsinki until the beginning of March. This work is set to continue once the corona pandemic is under control. Typical installation sites include old apartment buildings with heating systems in need of balancing. In addition to making homes more comfortable, the service aims to reduce residential energy consumption and climate emissions.

The survey was conducted online in February 2020 and was answered by 1,028 apartment building residents. The results have been weighted to represent the residents of apartment buildings throughout Finland as a whole. The survey was commissioned by DNA and conducted by the Norstat Group.

