Svea Ekonomi strengthens its e-commerce capability by acquiring Maksuturva, a Finnish payment institution

Svea Ekonomi AB (Svea), with headquarters in Solna, Sweden, has entered into an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares of Maksuturva Group Oy and Maksuturva ICT Services Oy (together Maksuturva), with headquarters in Espoo, Finland, from investors and management. 10% of the shares will continue to be held by Maksuturva’s management. The acquisition is pending approval by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The combination brings together a leading Northern European provider of financial services and one of the leading Finnish e-commerce payment service providers. Through the acquisition, Svea aims to provide Maksuturva’s intelligent solutions across Svea’s e-commerce customer portfolio as well as leverage on its financing capabilities through Maksuturva’s service platform.

“Maksuturva is a natural addition to the Svea Ekonomi Group of companies”, says Lennart Ågren, CEO of Svea. “E-commerce continues to grow rapidly across our home markets in Europe. Maksuturva has impressed us with their differentiating value-added solutions for the consumer and efficiency enhancing merchant directed solutions. In the future features such as smooth return- and complaints handling tools and configurable payment methods are key aspects of an excellent service experience both for consumers and merchants.”

”In the rapidly developing payment landscape, a combination with an international player focusing on financial services is an excellent strategic fit for us”, says Mikael Smeds, CEO of Maksuturva. “This transaction accelerates us towards our mission to provide intelligent payment solutions on a wider scale in the Nordics and Northern Europe. We have known Svea Ekonomi for many years and we are excited to become a part of this result driven company.”