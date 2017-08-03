Swift Biosciences Announces New Industry-Leading Indexed Adapters for Sequencing Larger Numbers of Samples in a Single Run
3.8.2017 21:49 | Business Wire
Swift Biosciences, a leading provider of innovative library prep solutions for genomic sequencing, today announced the launch of Accel-NGS® 2S Indexed Adapters, a new portfolio of indices that significantly improves multiplexed next-generation sequencing on Illumina® platforms. This unique set of indices provides the largest set of commercially available, single indices for high-throughput genomic sequencing applications, enabling users to reliably multiplex up to 96 single-indexed samples and 768 dual-indexed samples per run. This industry-leading technology meets the growing demand from research and core laboratories to pool greater sample numbers per instrument run, enabling more economical sequencing while providing better data accuracy.
Multiplex DNA sequencing is a common workflow in which multiple samples are labeled and pooled together into a single run to increase throughput and to reduce sequencing cost per sample. Recent peer-reviewed publications have shown other commercially available indices are impacted by multiplexing errors, called “index hopping”—the misassignment of sequencing reads to the wrong sample. Additionally, older multiplex DNA sequencing technologies are prone to other sequencing errors, compounding the misassignment error rates. As sequencing platforms increase capacity, such as Illumina’s newest platform, NovaSeq™, the need for high stringent indices to enable large numbers of samples to be multiplexed is in large demand.
Researchers at Swift Biosciences said its Accel-NGS 2S Indexed Adapters are a set of 96 single indices optimized to work in combination with Illumina TruSeq® P5 adapters to provide up to 768 unique dual-index combinations. These new indices are optimized to provide greater flexibility to process between 96-768 uniquely tagged samples per run and can accommodate a wider range of projects with varying sequencing depth. Additionally, the unique design eliminates misassignment and index hopping, an issue specific to Illumina’s pattern flow cells. These improvements provide greater sensitivity to detect low frequency variants as well as greater fidelity to accelerate de-multiplexing during data analysis.
“Our goal at Swift is to enable scientists to generate the highest quality data from any sample type, letting them push the boundaries of their science,” stated Timothy Harkins, president and CEO of Swift Biosciences. “Our new Accel-NGS 2S Indexed Adapters close the throughput and cost gap on Illumina platforms, and when combined with Accel-NGS 2S technologies, all types of sequencing laboratories are generating higher quality data in a much more cost-effective manner.”
First Commercial Order
The new Accel-NGS 2S Indexed Adapters are commercially available now. The first commercial order shipped to Shanghai Nanodigmbio Biotechnology Co. LTD, a distribution channel partner for Swift’s product portfolio in China. Shanghai Nanodigmbio Biotechnology is one of the fastest growing sequencing markets and a critical player in genomics and disease research. In 2016, China unveiled its “Five-Year Plan” with a strategic focus on precision medicine, a rapidly growing focal area of genomics that will guide future diagnostic and therapeutic development.
“Swift’s new indexed adapters provide a major advantage to researchers conducting target enrichment sequencing,” said Chance Wu, CEO of Shanghai Nanodigmbio Biotechnology Company. “Now it will be possible for researchers to maximize the number of exomes per run to rapidly survey larger sample sets in a more cost-effective manner.”
