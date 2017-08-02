SwissBioLab offers a natural remedy throughout the summer to eliminate the adverse symptoms of excessive alcohol and food consumption

2.8.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

In order to take full advantage of the festivities without succumbing to the disadvantages, two Swiss entrepreneurs are focusing all their efforts into the research and development of a remedy capable of effectively eliminating the undesirable symptoms related to excessive alcohol and food consumption.

Say goodbye to fatigue, stomach ache, nausea and hangovers! Following four years of research, the start-up, SwissBioLab Sàrl launched Alpx Stay Fit ® in June 2017, the first natural food supplement for those who enjoy living life to the full! Available in the form of a small chewable tablet (without water), it can be taken during or after a period of excesses.

Fully confident of its effectiveness, the start-up is creating a buzz by offering consumers the opportunity to test Alpx Stay Fit ® for free throughout the summer via their website https://myalpx.com.

Daily excess causes free radicals

Oxidative stress is defined as an excess of free radicals in the body.

In the event of excessive consumption of alcohol or food, our body increases its production of free radicals, which are regularly neutralized by our antioxidants. However, the excessive free radicals produced cause oxidative stress, which is harmful for our health and cellular functions. Consequently, the body needs an additional supply of antioxidants to regain its balance.

Several other factors are responsible for the high production levels of free radicals, such as stress, tobacco, pollution, intense physical exercise, lack of sleep, etc.

Alpx Stay Fit ® to the rescue!

Due to its active ingredients rich in vitamins A, C, E, selenium and Swiss plant extracts with digestive and antioxidant properties, Alpx Stay Fit ® effectively combats oxidative stress, thereby protecting our body from the excesses of daily life. A 100% Swiss product.

In the event of alcohol consumption, Alpx Stay Fit® optimizes the metabolism's ability to naturally eliminate alcohol thus significantly reducing the undesirable symptoms relating to intoxication, the blood-alcohol level and a hangover.

Alpx Stay Fit ® is already available online, in selected restaurants and most pharmacies in Switzerland.

