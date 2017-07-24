Synectics Wins European Contract for Train-to-Ground ‘Passenger Help’ Solution
24.7.2017 16:59 | Business Wire
Synectics is to develop a train-to-ground solution that will enable a major European rapid transit operator to receive, manage and respond to on-vehicle passenger help requests remotely, from a central command center.
Following a year-long competitive tender process ‒ which identified Synectics as the most suitable provider to deliver against the technical requirements involved ‒ the global surveillance specialist has been chosen to design and deploy the tailored solution across 680 trains servicing the capital city.
To answer the brief, Synectics has developed an “audio gateway” hardware solution which interfaces with the customer’s on-vehicle passenger help system to enable audio in/audio out transmission via the train’s cellular modem.
Using Synectics’ Synergy command and control platform to integrate the communications data, authorized personnel based at a central command center are alerted when an on-vehicle help button is triggered. From the Synergy platform, the operative can then liaise directly with the passenger and implement any further reactive protocols required.
David Aindow, Synectics’ Product and Technology Director, explained: “As soon as a passenger presses the help point button, personnel at the command center are immediately notified of the event. They are presented with vital on-screen data including the train’s identification, current location shown on a live map using GPS data, and route details.
“Using integrated VoIP software, they can have a two-way conversation with the passenger to determine and hopefully resolve the issue. If necessary any further responsive action using Synergy, for example issuing instructions to the driver or alerting transport police to an evolving situation can be implemented.”
The new solution will replace the operator’s existing solution which directs passenger help requests directly to the driver.
Jürgen Fuchs, Director Strategic Projects commented: “Most passenger help requests relate to service provision queries or general journey information ‒ inquiries the driver is not always best placed to answer.
“This new system ensures passengers that need help are immediately connected with the best source of information, namely personnel who have an overarching view of the network. As well as improving customer service provision, taking the burden of response away from drivers also means they are not distracted from their ultimate responsibility, to ensure passengers arrive at their destination safely and on time.”
The new solution for managing passenger help events will be rolled out across the fleet from September 2017.
This contract reflects Synectics' growing reputation within the global transport industry for both infrastructure and on-vehicle safety and security. With offices located in Germany, UK, US, UAE, Singapore, and Macau providing sales and technical support to customers operating across the globe, its solutions help protect and support around 3 billion passengers every year.
Further updates and latest news from Synectics can be found via @synecticsglobal on Twitter or visit www.synecticsglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005732/en/
Contact information
For Synectics
Claire Evans
0161 694 3979
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Vertex Expands Cloud Platform in Response to Market Demand24.7.2017 19:28 | Tiedote
Vertex, Inc. today announced it is significantly expanding the capabilities and reach of its cloud platform. Success in the $500 million and below market, the need for more efficient and agile technology in the tax space and significant growth in cloud adoption are fueling enterprise cloud expansion. This enhanced offering, Vertex® Cloud Indirect Tax, runs on the most advanced tax calculation and returns software platform in the industry, used by thousands of businesses from the largest corporations in the world to the smallest ecommerce businesses. Vertex Cloud is right-sized for any organization and is positioned to support all sales and use tax needs. Benefits of Vertex Cloud include: Extended functionality for all types of businesses across the globe; Reduced time and effort to perform tax calculations and returns;
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (LTI) Announces: Net Profit Jumps 5% QoQ; USD Revenue Growth up 2% QoQ and 12% YoY24.7.2017 17:47 | Tiedote
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005)(NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY18 results today. In US Dollars: Revenue at USD 259.2 million; growth of 2.0% QoQ and 12.2% YoY Constant Currency Revenue growth of 1.5% QoQ and 11.8% YoY In Indian Rupees: Revenue at Rs 16,707 million; decline of 0.4% QoQ and growth of 7.4% YoY Net Income at Rs 2,672 million; Net Income growth of 5.0% QoQ and 13.3% YoY “We continue our growth trajectory with a 2% QoQ increase in USD revenues, reflecting the resilience of our portfolio. Digital Services and Infrastructure Managem
Moody’s Analytics Voted Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in Waters Rankings for Second Year in a Row24.7.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
Moody’s Analytics today announced that it has been voted “Best Credit Risk Solution Provider” for its RiskCalc™ solution in the 2017 Waters Rankings. The RiskCalc solution provides a global suite of models for evaluating commercial and industrial credit risk. 2017 marks the second straight year that Moody’s Analytics has won the “Best Credit Risk Solution Provider” category in the Waters Rankings. Each year, these rankings are determined through a poll of the readers of Waters magazine, a financial IT publication with a readership of over 10,000 professionals. “We are proud that industry practitioners have again recognized RiskCalc software as the best credit risk solution,” said Mehna Raissi, Senior Director-Product Management at Moody’s Analytics. “This honor reflects the value our clients receive from using RiskCalc software. We understand our customers’ challenges, the r
Calvin Klein, Inc. Announces Fall 2017 CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Global Advertising Campaign24.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], today announced the Fall 2017 CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC global multi-media advertising campaign. The campaign features the debut CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC collection by Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005416/en/ FALL 2017 CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC GLOBAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN (Photo: © 2017 Willy Vanderperre) Shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the visually striking campaign presents a cast of 22 models shot against a series of billboards that feature images from last season’s CALVIN KLEIN: American Classics campaign. The billboards of the previous campaign – which include works by artist Andy Warhol – were erected in the California desert in the days le
Samsung Bioepis Announces RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) Now Available in the United States24.7.2017 15:04 | Tiedote
Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of RENFLEXIS ™ (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar referencing Remicade® (infliximab), in the United States (US). RENFLEXIS ™ was developed by Samsung Bioepis, and is being commercialized in the US by Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada. RENFLEXIS™ was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005616/en/ Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. (Photo: Business Wire) “Since we were established five years ago, we have strived to bring high-quality treatment options at a lower cost to US patients. RENFLEXIS is our first step in meeting this important commitment,” said Christopher Hans
Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on 5G Network and Services24.7.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, today announced a new R&D and 5G Innovation centre of excellence in Ra'anana, Israel focused on 5G Network and Services solutions. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005361/en/ Mavenir 5G Center of Excellence, Israel (Photo: Business Wire) The next generation of the network infrastructure will be based on a common flexible infrastructure that supports applications with stringent quality of experience (QoE) (e.g. Virtual Reality), seamless mobility across Heterogeneous networks (HetNet), ultra-low latency (e.g., Tactile Internet), high reliability (e.g., Autonomous vehicles) and provides new insights from billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. 5G will provide the wir
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme