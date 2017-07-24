Synectics Wins European Contract for Train-to-Ground ‘Passenger Help’ Solution

24.7.2017 16:59 | Business Wire

Synectics is to develop a train-to-ground solution that will enable a major European rapid transit operator to receive, manage and respond to on-vehicle passenger help requests remotely, from a central command center.

Following a year-long competitive tender process ‒ which identified Synectics as the most suitable provider to deliver against the technical requirements involved ‒ the global surveillance specialist has been chosen to design and deploy the tailored solution across 680 trains servicing the capital city.

To answer the brief, Synectics has developed an “audio gateway” hardware solution which interfaces with the customer’s on-vehicle passenger help system to enable audio in/audio out transmission via the train’s cellular modem.

Using Synectics’ Synergy command and control platform to integrate the communications data, authorized personnel based at a central command center are alerted when an on-vehicle help button is triggered. From the Synergy platform, the operative can then liaise directly with the passenger and implement any further reactive protocols required.

David Aindow, Synectics’ Product and Technology Director, explained: “As soon as a passenger presses the help point button, personnel at the command center are immediately notified of the event. They are presented with vital on-screen data including the train’s identification, current location shown on a live map using GPS data, and route details.

“Using integrated VoIP software, they can have a two-way conversation with the passenger to determine and hopefully resolve the issue. If necessary any further responsive action using Synergy, for example issuing instructions to the driver or alerting transport police to an evolving situation can be implemented.”

The new solution will replace the operator’s existing solution which directs passenger help requests directly to the driver.

Jürgen Fuchs, Director Strategic Projects commented: “Most passenger help requests relate to service provision queries or general journey information ‒ inquiries the driver is not always best placed to answer.

“This new system ensures passengers that need help are immediately connected with the best source of information, namely personnel who have an overarching view of the network. As well as improving customer service provision, taking the burden of response away from drivers also means they are not distracted from their ultimate responsibility, to ensure passengers arrive at their destination safely and on time.”

The new solution for managing passenger help events will be rolled out across the fleet from September 2017.

This contract reflects Synectics' growing reputation within the global transport industry for both infrastructure and on-vehicle safety and security. With offices located in Germany, UK, US, UAE, Singapore, and Macau providing sales and technical support to customers operating across the globe, its solutions help protect and support around 3 billion passengers every year.

