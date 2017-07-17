SynteractHCR Names Steve Powell as Chief Executive Officer

17.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

SynteractHCR Holdings Corporation today announced that Steve Powell has been appointed chief executive officer, effective July 10, 2017. Mr. Powell succeeds Wendel Barr, who departs SynteractHCR after six years as CEO. A portfolio company of Amulet Capital Partners, LP, SynteractHCR is a leading, international contract research organization (CRO) focused on Phase I-IV clinical trials for innovative biopharma clients in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Mr. Powell has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in both the CRO and pharma/biotech industries. Drawing on this strong base of expertise, he will direct the overall company strategy, positioning, processes and performance.

“Steve Powell is a respected leader who has built an impressive track record of delivering results, both strategically and operationally, with deep involvement across all facets of late stage clinical research,” said Ramsey Frank, partner and co-founder of Amulet. “As large and mid-sized CROs consolidate, SynteractHCR has a unique opportunity to become a dominant CRO focused on the needs of highly innovative, pharma and biotech customers. Under Steve’s leadership, SynteractHCR will be in position to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Mr. Powell joins SynteractHCR from ERT, having come to ERT through its acquisition of Exco InTouch in December 2016. As president and COO of Exco InTouch, a leading provider of patient engagement, data capture and digital health solutions, Mr. Powell managed all aspects of operational delivery and technology development. While at ERT, he managed a leading product line, which provided an integrated data and analytics platform. Prior to Exco InTouch/ERT, Mr. Powell served as executive vice president, Clinical Informatics and Late Phase Services at PRA Health Sciences for over eight years where he was instrumental in that company’s global expansion from 2,000 to more than 10,000 employees. Prior to joining PRA in 2006, he held several leadership positions across the health care, technology and CRO industries.

Mr. Frank added, “We want to thank Wendel Barr for his tremendous contributions to SynteractHCR, and for playing a key role in shaping the company over the last six years. The company has benefited greatly from his leadership."

Mr. Powell noted that SynteractHCR is well positioned to capitalize on changes in the industry, with its ability to provide flexible, high quality service and strategic guidance to address the needs of pharma and biotech customers: “I am excited to join SynteractHCR at this pivotal time in its growth. The company is a leading CRO with global scale, excellent momentum, and a strong commitment to operational excellence for its customers in all phases of clinical development. I'm looking forward to working with our talented team and with our customers, as well as with Amulet, to take SynteractHCR to the next level.”

About SynteractHCR

SynteractHCR is a full-service international contract research organization (CRO) with a successful two-decade track record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has conducted Phase I-IV studies on six continents and 60 countries, offering expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, with notable depth in oncology, immunotherapy, CNS, infectious disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular and respiratory, among other indications. With its “Shared Work – Shared Vision” philosophy and core values, SynteractHCR provides customized services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery of quality data to help bring tomorrow’s treatments to patients.

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. Amulet Capital Partners' investment team has approximately 40 years of private equity experience. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

