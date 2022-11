Taalerin ensimmäinen bioteollisuusrahasto sijoittaa biopohjaisia palosuoja-aineita valmistavaan Nordtreat-yhtiöön

Taaleri’s first bioindustry fund invests in Colombier, a company producing ecological packaging 16.11.2022 09:15:00 EET | Press release

TAALERI BIOINDUSTRY PRESS RELEASE 16 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 9:15 (EET) Taaleri’s first bioindustry fund invests in Colombier, a company producing ecological packaging Taaleri’s first bioindustry fund invests in Colombier, a company producing ecological packaging. The purpose of the investment is to expand Colombier Finland’s Ecological Packaging plant producing innovative packaging materials in Pyhtää, Finland. Colombier Finland is part of the international Colombier Group, which has 50 years of experience in paper and cardboard products. Today, the company offers its customers alternatives to plastic packaging. In addition to Finland, the group has subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Great Britain and Spain. The investment is Taaleri Bioindustry I Fund’s first investment. The fund invests in industrial-scale production facilities and companies that can accelerate the scaling of bioindustry production. Products can be, for example, bio- and recycled fibers, organic fertilizers, functional bioma