Tad Robinson, Bror Gunnar Jansson, Lisa Lystam Family Band sekä monta muuta Malmitalon blues-syksyssä

Operations of Harju Youth Centre to be transferred to other Youth Services’ facilities from January 2020 onwards 30.9.2019 10:00:12 EEST | Press release

Harju Youth Centre will continue to operate as normal at its current facilities on Aleksis Kiven katu until the end of 2019. From January 2020 onwards, the centre’s operations will be transferred to other Youth Services’ facilities in accordance with the plans to regionalise cultural youth work. Suitable facilities are currently being sought.