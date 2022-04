Taivassalo ja Tammela uusina listalla: 5G-alueen laajentuminen vastaa myös selvästi yleistyneen mökkietätyön tarpeisiin

Taivassalo and Tammela added to the list: 5G rollout also significantly improves the opportunities for remote working at second homes 6.4.2022 09:55:00 EEST | Press release

Two more locations have been added to the list of towns where DNA’s 5G network is available now that base stations have also been built in Taivassalo and Tammela. The area of the network already covers almost two thirds of Finns (66%) based on their place of residence, which equates to more than 3.6 million people. The expansion of the 5G network also benefits existing users, as they now have access to high-speed 5G internet in 145 municipalities. The significant rise in remote working in recent years has also increased mobile internet demand in popular second-home destinations.