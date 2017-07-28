Takeda Reports 1st Quarter FY2017 Results
28.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502):
Underlying Revenue growth of 6.6% led by Takeda's Growth Drivers
-
Underlying Revenue grew +6.6% with growth across all regions (U.S.
+13.5%, Japan +1.6%, Europe & Canada +4.6%, Emerging Markets +6.0%).
Takeda's Growth Drivers (GI, Oncology, CNS and Emerging Markets)
maintained their strong momentum to deliver growth of +14.7%.
- GI (Gastroenterology) +23.2%, led by continued success of ENTYVIO® and TAKECAB®
- Oncology +12.2%, driven by NINLARO®, ADCETRIS®, ICLUSIG® and ALUNBRIGTM
- CNS +29.8%, spearheaded by TRINTELLIX® in the U.S.
- Emerging Markets +6.0%, with double-digit growth in the key markets of Russia and Brazil
- Reported revenue grew +3.3%, with the positive contribution from Takeda's Growth Drivers offsetting the impact of unfavorable currencies (-0.4pp) and divestitures (-2.9pp).
Double-digit EPS growth driven by Revenue growth and significant margin gains
- Underlying Core Earnings grew +29.4%, with a margin increase of 350bps driven by an improvement in Gross Margin and continued OPEX discipline.
- Reported operating profit was up +27.5%, driven by strong underlying growth. Takeda realized a one-time gain in Q1 FY2017 of 106.3 billion yen from the sale of shares of Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. This was similar in size to the Teva JV transaction gain of 102.9 billion yen in Q1 FY2016, and therefore the impact on our year-on-year growth rate was minimal.
- Underlying Core EPS was up +35.7%, reflecting strong Core Earnings growth and a phasing benefit from tax rate. Reported EPS increased +45.8% to 186 yen per share.
Significant progress on Cash Flow and reduced net leverage
- Operating Free Cash Flow increased +50.3% to 55.5 billion yen.
- Sale of non-core assets generated an additional 128 billion yen of cash.
- Net Debt / EBITDA drops from 2.7x at end of FY2016 to 2.1x
James Kehoe, Chief Financial Officer of Takeda, commented:
"Takeda delivered a strong start to the year on both revenue and profitability, driven by the continued strength of our Growth Drivers and good progress on our cost management initiatives. We are executing well against our key priorities of growing the portfolio, rebuilding the pipeline, and boosting profitability, and the first quarter results confirm our confidence in the full-year outlook for double-digit EPS growth."
|
Reported Results for Q1 (April - June) FY2017
|
|(billion yen)
|FY2016 Q1
|FY2017 Q1
|Growth
|Reported
|Underlying 2
|Revenue
|434.0
|448.2
|+3.3%
|+6.6%
|Core Earnings1
|77.1
|106.3
|+37.9%
|+29.4%
|Operating Profit
|152.9
|195.0
|+27.5%
|-
|Net Profit3
|99.5
|144.8
|+45.5%
|+35.7%
|EPS
|127 yen
|186 yen
|+45.8%
|-
|Core EPS
|71 yen
|103 yen
|+44.5%
|+35.7%
|1
|Core Earnings is calculated by taking reported Gross Profit and deducting SG&A expenses and R&D expenses. In addition, certain other items that are non-core in nature and significant in value may also be adjusted.
|2
|Underlying growth compares two periods of financial results on a common basis, showing the ongoing performance of the business excluding the impact of foreign exchange and divestitures from both periods.
|3
|Attributable to the owners of the company.
Takeda maintains its Management Guidance and Reported Forecast for FY2017, projecting double-digit EPS growth.
|
FY2017 Management Guidance
|Guidance (growth %)
|Underlying Revenue
|Low single digit
|Underlying Core Earnings
|Mid-to-high teen
|Underlying Core EPS
|Low-to-mid teen
|Annual dividend per share
|180 yen
|
FY2017 Reported Forecast
|(billion yen)
|FY2016 Results
|FY2017 Forecast
|% change
|Revenue
|1,732.1
|1,680.0
|-3.0%
|Core Earnings
|245.1
|257.5
|+5.0%
|Operating Profit
|155.9
|180.0
|+15.5%
|Net Profit
|114.9
|138.0
|+20.1%
|EPS
|147 yen
|177 yen
|+20.1%
|
Exchange Rate
(annual average)
|
1 US$= 109 yen
1 euro= 120 yen
|
1 US$= 110 yen
1 euro= 120 yen
For more details on Takeda’s FY2017 first quarter results and other financial information please visit https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and
development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better
health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into
life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,
gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus
vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay
at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially
in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in
Emerging Markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Around
30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for
patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70
countries.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006748/en/
Contact information
Investor Relations
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
+81-(0)3-3278-2306
takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com
Media Relations
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tsuyoshi Tada, +81 (0)3-3278-2417
tsuyoshi.tada@takeda.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IBC Announces Speaker Line Up for Audiences and Advertising Conference Stream28.7.2017 14:06 | Tiedote
IBC announces today the programme for the Audiences and Advertising Conference Stream, which will be held on Saturday 16th September. With broadcasters and media companies operating in an increasingly fragmented multi-platform TV market, the stream will explore where and how audiences are moving and the latest innovations in viewing and advertising technologies. This exciting stream at IBC features high-profile speakers including: Jeff Binder, CEO - Layer3 TV and Tom Pickett, CEO – Ellation who will be talking about the disruption of the US broadcasting industry. Orpheus Warr, CTO – C4 and Adrian Drury, Director of Technology Strategy & Insight – Liberty Global who will be sharing their views on the most exciting new technologies and devices transforming the TV market. Christopher Mead, Senior Director of Partnerships EMEA – Twitch who will be joini
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for Gilead’s Vosevi® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir/Voxilaprevir) for the Treatment of All Genotypes of Chronic Hepatitis C28.7.2017 12:46 | Tiedote
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) today announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Vosevi® (sofosbuvir 400mg/velpatasvir 100mg/voxilaprevir 100mg), as a once-daily single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Vosevi was authorized as a 12-week treatment regimen for patients with any genotype of chronic HCV infection, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, who have previously failed therapy with a direct-acting antiviral (DAA)-containing regimen. A 12-week regimen was also authorized for use in DAA-naïve patients with compensated cirrhosis infected with any HCV genotype, with an option to shorten therapy to 8 weeks for those infected with genotype 3. For DAA-naïve patients without cirrhosis, the recommended treatment duration is 8 weeks. “DAA-based therapies have
Shiseido Supports "teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido"28.7.2017 12:03 | Tiedote
Shiseido Company, Limited (hereinafter “Shiseido”)(TOKYO:4911) supports “teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido”, hosted by Mifuneyama Rakuen and teamLab Inc. (hereinafter “teamLab”). The exhibition was first held by teamLab in 2015 based on the concept “Nature Becomes Art”; this year marks the third edition, with Shiseido supporting the event for the first time. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005181/en/ WASO Tea House (Photo: Business Wire) The venue, Mifuneyama Rakuen (Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Japan) is a 500,000 square meters park, home to flowers and trees of all seasons, such as cherry blossoms and azaleas. It is towered over by Mt. Mifune, which resembles a Chinese ship and is said to be the place where the legendary Empress Jingu
Alteryx Announces Radio 4 Presenter and Comedian Timandra Harkness Will Keynote Inspire Europe 201728.7.2017 10:01 | Tiedote
Alteryx, Inc., a leader in self-service analytics, today announced that presenter, writer and comedian Timandra Harkness will be the keynote speaker at Inspire Europe 2017, the company’s second annual European user conference, this September. Timandra is best known for work with BBC Radio 4, presenting FutureProofing and acting as the resident reporter on The Human Zoo. She has appeared widely on television presenting Data, Data Everywhere, Personality Politics and The Singularity. Timandra has also toured the UK performing stand-up comedy inspired by math and science as well publishing her own book – Big Data: Does Size Matter. “Through her shows and writing, Timandra brings a unique and clever approach to telling entertaining stories with and about data,” said Seth Greenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Alteryx, Inc. “We’re very excited to find s
Half Year 2017 Results: Solid Performance on Execution of SES’s Differentiated Strategy28.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006621/en/ Half Year 2017 Results: Solid Performance on Execution of SES’s Differentiated Strategy (Photo: Business Wire) Delivering return to growth in revenue and profitability Revenue EUR 1,048.7 million, up 9.6% over prior period (down 1.5% like-for-like1) EBITDA margin 65.5% and operating profit margin 29.2%2 (H1 20161: 66.4% and 31.3% respectively) Net profit attributable to SES shareholders of EUR 275.5 million, up 21.2% over prior period Net debt to EBITDA ratio3 3.24 times (H1 2016: 2.03 times), in line with SES’s financial framewor
XILAM Successfully Completes €15m Bond Issue on Euro PP Market27.7.2017 20:42 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Xilam (Paris:XIL) today announced the completion of its Euro PP bond issue. The €15 million private placement, repayable at maturity, was subscribed by the NOVI 2 fund managed by Idinvest Partners on behalf of institutional investors and by a European insurer. The bonds have a 6-year maturity, and will be issued in two tranches: The first tranche will be at a variable rate of 6-month EURIBOR* + 400 bp The second tranche will be at a fixed rate of 3.5%. Favourable terms were obtained for the issue with successive drawdown options (limited to 18 months), which will allow the company to optimise the cost of its debt according to its needs. Xilam was advised on the transaction by Euroland Corporate. “We are delighted to have successfully completed this financing transacti
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme