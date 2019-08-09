Tampere gets over MEUR 3 of EU funding for improving urban and event security

The Tampere Region has the largest security competence cluster in Finland. Security is also an increasingly crucial competitive factor in international event hosting applications, for example. The funding facilitates the creation of pioneering solutions for improving the daily security of residents and visitors.

Tampere is investing more in the integration of the security of major events as a part of urban security. The SURE – Smart Urban Security and Event Resilience Project has been granted MEUR 3.2 of funding by the EU’s Urban Innovative Actions initiative.

- The approval of the EU project is a major demonstration, because competition for this funding is fierce. The project in Tampere was the only Finnish project approved, says Director Esa Kokkonen of the Baltic Institute of Finland.

The aim is to enhance the security of the people living in and visiting the city by developing smart security solutions associated with the urban environment. At the same time, it will strengthen the cooperation between security and event operators and the city residents’ participation in urban development. The solutions implemented in the project include, for example, sensor data integration and 3D models, simulations and real-life exercises created based thereon as well as investments in a smart lighting network, CCTV supervision and traffic signs.

- A comprehensive urban security solution will be created in Tampere, the likes of which has never been done before. The development project is an excellent way to strengthen the visibility of the region’s security competence at the national and internationally level. It also creates new business opportunities for companies, states Petri Nykänen, Director, Business Development at Business Tampere, who is responsible for the security theme of the Smart Tampere Programme. - The city’s rapid growth, ongoing and future major investments and busy event activities all emphasise security as a strategic focus of urban development, says Jouni Perttula, Risk Management and Security Manager at the City of Tampere.

Amounting to MEUR 4 in total, the project will start on 1 September 2019 and last for three years. The participants include the City of Tampere, Business Tampere, Tampere University, Tampere University of Applied Sciences, Nokia, Insta DefSec, Intopalo Digital and Securitas.

