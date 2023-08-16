Tampere Hall’s dinosaur exhibition attracts 57,000 visitors

Tampere Hall enjoyed a successful summer season. A total of 127,800 visitors passed through the doors of the concert and congress centre between June 1 and August 13, 2023. The world’s only Moomin Museum saw 29,800 visitors. A total of 57,000 people visited the Dinosaur Invasion summer exhibition. The exhibition, especially aimed at families with children, was open in Park Hall from 1 July to 13 August 2023 and remained a popular family destination throughout its six-week run.

The exhibition included twenty moving and roaring life-size dinosaurs, VR reality, and interactive play areas. The exhibition is owned by the European exhibition organiser World Touring Exhibitions, whose Unofficial Galaxies containing Star Wars collectibles was seen by 30,000 visitors at Tampere Hall during its four-week run in July 2022.

"Dinosaurs were clearly a thing this summer. We received visitors from all over Finland and abroad. It is important for us to make wishes come true for culture lovers of all ages in the future, as well. We are especially happy to be able to reach so many families as a target group", says Suvi Leinonen, Business Director of Tampere Hall.

Summer season continues with Tampere Beatles Happening at Tuulensuu Palace

Tampere Hall’s autumn season of classical music was opened with the traditional Park Concert which was organised in cooperation with the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra and Tampereen Sähkölaitos. The outdoor concert attracted an estimated 8,000 music lovers to sunny Duck Park on Saturday, August 12. The Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle broadcast the Park Concert at Yle Areena and on the Yle Teema television channel. The concert has reached 125,000 viewers so far and can be viewed in Yle Areena for a year.

Tampere Hall also collaborated with Tampere Theatre Festival. On Saturday, August 12, the Guinean circus company Circus Baobab performed in the Main Auditorium for 1,400 festival guests. At the beginning of summer, rock legends Billy Gibbons (June 12) and Patti Smith (June 13) performed in the Main Auditorium. A total of 3,200 people came to see the two concerts produced in cooperation with Live Nation.

Tampere Hall's summer season continues this coming weekend when Tampere Beatles Happening takes place at Tuulensuu Palace, located at Tampere’s main street Hämeenkatu, from Friday 18 to Sunday 20, August. The festival celebrates the iconic British pop band and was organised at Tampere Hall eight times between 2010 and 2017. Finnish bands Jiri Nikkinen's The Beatles Tribute Band, Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers, Beat Less and She's Leaving Home will perform at Tuulensuu Palace. In addition, international Beatles experts Kenneth Womack from the United States and Chris Thomas from Great Britain are included in the festival program. You can buy a festival pass that includes all events or individual tickets for the festival.

