Tampere-Pirkkalan lentoasema palkittiin Vuoden 2022 lentoasema -tunnustuksella

Finavia is the first in Europe to pilot hydrogen as a motive power for heavy airport equipment at Helsinki Airport 9.8.2023 09:01:01 EEST | Press release

The airport company Finavia is involved in the HyAirport hydrogen project for airports in the Baltic Sea Region. Finavia wants to research and promote the use of hydrogen at its airports and develop the logistics required for the use of hydrogen. The HyAirport project aims to promote fossil-free aviation in the Baltic Sea Region and has been granted EUR 4 million in EU funding.