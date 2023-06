Tamron emoyhtiö PHOENIX-konserni tavoittelee hiilineutraaliutta vuoteen 2030 mennessä

Haleon and Tamro continue cooperation in Finland 1.3.2023 09:02:12 EET | News

Pharmaceutical company Haleon and Tamro, distributor of consumer health products, have signed a new, multi-year contract (Haleon was known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Finland until the demerger on July 18, 2022). Tamro will continue to store Haleon’s products and distribute them to pharmacies, hospitals and retailers in Finland.