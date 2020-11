Tänään alkava Helsinki Education Week tarjoaa yli sata verkkotapahtumaa kaikille oppimisesta kiinnostuneille

Starting today, Helsinki Education Week will offer more than 100 online events for anyone interested in learning 2.11.2020 07:30:00 EET | Press release

This year, Helsinki Education Week will be held virtually as a series of more than a hundred online events from 2 to 6 November. The overall event programme is intended for teachers and other professionals, learners and guardians – in other words, anyone interested in learning and its development. The programme is available free of charge, with events held in Finnish, Swedish and English both during the day and in the evening.