Tapiola Sinfonietta esittää Beethovenin kaikki sinfoniat Klaus Mäkelän johdolla

Prize exhibition introduces artist Outi Pieski’s works on an unprecedented scale 11.9.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

The first comprehensive museum exhibition by artist Outi Pieski titled Čuolmmadit opens at EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday 12.9.2018. Pieski’s art takes part in the conversation around Sámi culture. The exhibition is part of the prize awarded to Pieski in 2017 by The Fine Arts Academy of Finland.