Tapulikaupungin uusi julkinen taideteos on Sasha Huberin ja Petri Saarikon yhteisöllinen Perusta

New Public Artwork Foundation by Sasha Huber and Petri Saarikko Unveiled in Tapulikaupunki 18.8.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

A new public artwork had been commissioned for the Tapulikaupunki district in Helsinki. Artists Sasha Huber and Petri Saarikko created the Foundation sculpture with local residents. Mari Männistö, head of Helsinki’s Culture and Leisure Division, will unveil the new work at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 23 August, at Maatullinkuja 17. The event is open to all, and the artists will be present at the unveiling.