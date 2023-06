Tasavallan presidentin ilmoitus pääministeriehdokkaasta

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö’s opening speech at Kultaranta Talks on 18 June 2023 18.6.2023 18:30:00 EEST | Press release

Dear friends I wish you a warm welcome to the Kultaranta Talks that we now exceptionally arrange here at the Presidential Palace. When I opened the first Kultaranta Talks ten years ago, I said that we should avoid cross purposes and seek openness and transparency. I have considered this to be the connecting theme of Kultaranta Talks for all these years, and I hope this to be the case this year as well. Almost every time NATO, Russia and Finland’s security overall have been at the centre of the debate, sometimes with a little encouragemenent. In 2014 the title of the opening session was: “The bear has woken up, what about Finland?“. We had an open discussion then too. Indeed, we do have a lot to discuss once again. The main theme is “Tougher competition, deeper divisions – How will Finland respond to new global challenges?”. As customary, for two days, there will be intensive dialogue on Finland’s foreign and security policy and our international position. The past year has been histori