Tasavallan presidentin kanslia ohjeistanut henkilökuntaa koronaviruksesta

President Niinistö to attend event in Poland commemorating 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz 14.1.2020 12:14:36 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 2/2020 14 January 2020 On 27 January 2020, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend an event in Poland commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The commemoration event will be attended by Heads of State and Government from more than 20 countries and, as honoured guests, around 200 survivors of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. The event will take place in the grounds of Auschwitz II-Birkenau, which now serves as a museum. During the visit, President Niinistö will also have a bilateral meeting with President of Poland Andrzej Duda.