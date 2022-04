Tasavallan presidentin lausunto: Turvallisuuspoliittinen ajankohtaisselonteko julkaistu – yhteinen työ Suomen eteen jatkuu

Statement by the President of the Republic of Finland: Report on changes in the security environment published – joint work for Finland will continue 13.4.2022 14:25:06 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 21/2022 13 April 2022 A report on changes in the security environment has been published today. The preparatory work for the report began after I requested an assessment of Finland’s security policy options and the risks and benefits associated with them. Important security policy decisions require thorough analysis and a shared picture of the current situation. The Government report has been prepared under the close guidance of the President and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy. The publication of the report launches a parliamentary phase, during which Parliament will discuss the report. Now we must set a clear course for Finland’s direction. This is a matter of Finland’s own security. It is without detriment to anyone. I will also at this stage continue my active dialogue with the key committees of Parliament and the chairs of the parties elected to Parliament.