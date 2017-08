Tasavallan presidentin palkkio ennallaan

Russian President to make working visit to Finland 19.7.2017 11:22 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 39/2017 19 July 2017 Russian President to make working visit to Finland President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Finland on Thursday, 27 July 2017. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will receive President Putin in Punkaharju, Savonlinna. The visit also commemorates Finland’s 100-year independence. Presidents Niinistö and Putin will have their official discussion at Hotel Punkaharju. The topics of discussion include bilateral relations and topical international issues. From Punkaharju, they will take a steam ship cruise on Lake Saimaa, ending in Olavinlinna Castle. At the castle, the presidents will have dinner hosted by the City of Savonlinna and enjoy Pyotr Tchaikovsky's opera Iolanta at the Savonlinna Opera Festival. It is a Bolshoi Theatre guest production. The last time presidents Niinistö and Putin met was in March 2017 at the Arctic Conference in Arkhangelsk, Russia. President Putin's l